Doctors Begin Really Hunger Strike Throughout Nepal, Call To Save Life of Dr. KC

As medical doctors has started Relay hunger strike throughout the country in support of demand made by Dr. Govinda KC, it will like to affect the medical services through the country. With the initiative of Nepal Medical Association, doctors are organizing the relay hunger strike from today. The really hunger strike started from Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH).

“We are ready to pay any price to save the life of Dr.Govinda K.C,” said Muktiram Shrestha, president of Nepal Medical Association. “We are compelled to go for hunger strike after government did not respond us for 72 hours after our ultimatum.”

Dr. K.C has been in hunger strike for last 20 days. Although the House of Representative has already passed the medical bill, Dr. K.C has made it clear that he will continue his strike till his demand is addressed.