Former Crown Prince Paras Admitted To Narvik after A Heart Stroke

Former crown prince Paras Saha was admitted to Narvic Hospital in Thapathali following a heart attack. Cardiologist team led by heart specialist Dr. Yadav Raj Bhatta installed stent in his heart.

While paying visit to various religious shrines in Patan, former Crown Prince Shah felt uneasiness in his chest. He was taken to Nervic after he complained severe pain. According to sources in the hospital, he was in serious conditions at the time he reached at hospital.

According to doctors, there are likely to have blockade in two of his valve. As the doctors have already installed stent one of his valve, they will install second soon. This is the third heart attack.

Photo Courtesy: Barsha Shah/deshsanchar.com