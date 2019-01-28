Former Crown Prince Paras Admitted To Narvik after A Heart Stroke

Former Crown Prince Paras Was Admitted To Narvik after A Heart Stroke

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:11 p.m.

Former crown prince Paras Saha was admitted to Narvic Hospital in Thapathali following a heart attack. Cardiologist team led by heart specialist Dr. Yadav Raj Bhatta installed stent in his heart.

While paying visit to various religious shrines in Patan, former Crown Prince Shah felt uneasiness in his chest. He was taken to Nervic after he complained severe pain. According to sources in the hospital, he was in serious conditions at the time he reached at hospital.

According to doctors, there are likely to have blockade in two of his valve. As the doctors have already installed stent one of his valve, they will install second soon. This is the third heart attack.

Photo Courtesy: Barsha Shah/deshsanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Chinese New Year Celebrations AT Hyatt Regency Kathmandu
Jan 28, 2019
China Handed Over Expanded Portion Of Ring Road To Nepal Government
Jan 28, 2019
Morang District Administration Imposes Prohibition Order
Jan 28, 2019
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hou Yanqi Presents Letter Of Appointment To Secretary-General Sial
Jan 28, 2019
TUTH Management Urges Doctors Not To Disrupt Medical Service
Jan 28, 2019

More on News

China Handed Over Expanded Portion Of Ring Road To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Morang District Administration Imposes Prohibition Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Hou Yanqi Presents Letter Of Appointment To Secretary-General Sial By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
TUTH Management Urges Doctors Not To Disrupt Medical Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Ministry of Forests And Environment Facilitates Development Work: Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
NSU Demands Resignation Of PM Oli: Situation Tense In New Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Claims Their Maiden ODI Series Victory By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Captain Paras Khadka Makes First Maiden Century In ODI By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Chinese New Year Celebrations AT Hyatt Regency Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2019
Nepal's Probe Commission Report Blames Crew Member For US-Bangla Plane Crash By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Hosts The Chinese Food Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2019
Metropolitan Police Arrested 2 Persons With Tiger Bone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 28, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75