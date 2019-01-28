Lionel Messi Scores Again As Barcelona Beats Girona

Lionel Messi Scores Again As Barcelona Beats Girona

Jan. 28, 2019, 8:56 a.m.

Lionel Messi sealed Barcelona’s 2-0 win on Sunday to restore the defending champions’ five-point lead in the Spanish league over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine’s goal came with Girona still threatening to equalize despite losing defender Bernardo Espinosa to a second yellow card shortly after halftime.

But a gaping hole appeared at the back when Luis Suarez played Jordi Alba clear. The left back quickly spied Messi arriving at the top of the box unmarked, and Messi did the rest by floating his shot over Yassine Bounou to crush the hosts’ comeback hopes in the 69th.

“They caused us more trouble with 10 men than with 11. It was an evenly contested match,” Alba said. “It was decided in the details, and by our talent up front. Leo never misses.”

It was Messi’s 10th goal in a seven-game scoring streak in the league. He leads the competition with 19 goals in 21 rounds.

The Spanish league had originally wanted to play the match in the United States, but the plan fell through. Instead of traveling 7,500 kilometers (4,600 miles) to Miami, Barcelona went 100 kilometers (60 miles) to Girona’s Montilivi Stadium.

Right back Nelson Semedo gave Barcelona the ninth-minute lead when a loose ball fell to him in the area, and he used his left leg to rifle it inside the post.

But Girona stifled Barcelona’s attack and threatened to equalize on several occasions through striker Cristhian Stuani.

Stuani’s best chance came late in the first half when Marc-Andre ter Stegen got low to block his shot. Teammate Pere Pons came close to finishing off the rebound, only for Gerard Pique to clear his shot from the line.

Also, Valladolid fought back for a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo.

Courtesy: AP

News Desk

Rocking Like A Baby Helps Adults Sleep Better: Study
Jan 28, 2019
Expedition Targets Shackleton's Lost Ship
Jan 28, 2019
Philippines Church Bomb Attack Kills 19
Jan 27, 2019
Optimism May Cut Diabetes Risk In Women: Study
Jan 27, 2019
How To Train Your Dragon The Hidden World Receives A Perfect 100% Score At Rotten Tomatoes
Jan 27, 2019

More on Sports

Nepal’s Rohit Paudel Breaks Tendulkar’s Record To Become Youngest Male To Hit International Fifty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepal Defeats UAE In Second ODI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
England Bowled Out For 77 As West Indies Take Charge By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
Marcelo Wants To Join Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus By News Desk 3 days, 20 hours ago
Neymar 'Worried' About Injury In PSG Win By News Desk 3 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Rocking Like A Baby Helps Adults Sleep Better: Study By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Expedition Targets Shackleton's Lost Ship By News Desk Jan 28, 2019
Ministry of Forests And Environment Facilitates Development Work: Secretary Dr. Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2019
Practical Action Has Implemented BICAS Successfully: Member Secretary Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2019
NSU Demands Resignation Of PM Oli: Situation Tense In New Baneshwor By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2019
SP Of Armed Police And Two Other Killed In Separate Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 27, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75