A joint police team of Metropolitan Police Ranipokhari and Metropolitan Police Area Office Chalnakhel arrested two persons with 56 pieces of Tiger bones from a house of Sabita Lama in Chalnakhel, Dachhinkali Municipality ward .

According to Metropolitan Police Ranipokhari, the joint teak also arrested Ajaya Gurung of Chogade Rural Municipality 6 for further investigation. Police searched the house on a tip of information.