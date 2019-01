A brilliant 115 from captain leads the chase as the UAE's 254/6 is overhauled with 32 balls remaining. Nepal win the third ODI by 4 wickets to take the series 2-1 at ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

Batting earlier, United Arab Emirates - 254/6 in 50 over. Following UAE, Nepal scored 255/6 in 44.4 over.

Score Nepal win by 4 wickets