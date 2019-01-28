Nepal's Probe Commission Report Blames Crew Member For US-Bangla Plane Crash

Nepal's Probe Commission Reports Blames Crew Member For US-Bangla Plane Crash

Jan. 28, 2019, 2:41 p.m.

The Accident Investigation Commission constrituted to investigate the US-Bangla Airlines Plane Crashed has made the captain of the airplane responsible for the crashed.

The US-Bangla scheduled flight DHC-8-402, S2-AGU, BS-211 was flying from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed at Tribhuwan International Airport on March 12, 2018.

The commitee said that loss of situational awarness of crew members as the main factor behind the crash which killed 45 out of 67 passengers on board.

The commitee handed over the report to Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari amid a function in the Ministry. Takign the report, minister Adhikari said that the government will take necessary steps to make the airport safe and secure.

Led by former tourism secretary Yagya Prasad Gautam, the commitee mentioned that there were some confusion in communication within the terminal area between the crew and the air traffic controller (VNKT Tower) regarding intentions of the flight crew and clearances for runways 02 and 20.

The stiatuion was revealed through the Cockpit Voice Recorder, a complete loss of situational awareness due to negligence in the basic procedural discipline and non-adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) was evidenced in the part of the flight crew.

“This loss of situational awareness indulged the PIC into some dangerous manoeuvres of the aircraft at a very low altitude in the hilly and mountainous terrain around TIA. Finally, when the crew sighted the runway, they were very low and too close to runway 20 and not properly aligned with the runway,” The Himalayan Times cites the report.

The Himalayan Times Reports that after impact on the ground the uncontrolled aircraft ran out of the runway, hit the runway perimeter fence and rolled down the slope onto the grass field and caught fire which engulfed the aircraft.

