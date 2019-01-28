Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Hosts The Chinese Food Festival

Jan. 28, 2019, 12:14 p.m.

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu hosts The Chinese Food Festival at The Fun Café, Radisson Hotel from 25th January 2019- 8th February 2019 to promote Chinese cuisine to local and international guests.

4..jpeg

According to a press release issued by Anu Parajuli, Assistance Manager Sales & Marketing, the eventful festival will provide a Chinese cultural demonstration comprising Chinese décor in the restaurant, Chinese dance performances all the way from China on opening date of the festival and Chinese dressed hostess to welcome the guest, Chinese welcome drink and so much more. With our Chinese cuisine specialty chef, we are determined to outdo the Chinese gastronomy in terms of taste, flavor, presentation and overall delight.

6..jpeg

The buffet layout by our chefs will purposefully serve finest dishes for the ultimate wholesome feast. General Manager of the hotel Subrata Banerjee said, “the motive of the festival is to enhance and promote Chinese food and culture and highlight its impact on the global scale. Chinese food’s diversity and evolution over the years has made a profound impact on Nepal’s people’s perception of food and daily eating habits.

2. (1).jpeg

The invitees for the opening day of the festival will be the President of Nepal China Chamber of Commerce & Industry Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, Country Manager of China Southern Airlines, Chinese agents amongst other guests. From 26th January 2019- 8th February 2019, festival will be promoted for both lunch and dinner.

8..jpeg

Star items of the festival are Seafood lung fung soup, kung pao chicken, prawn in xo sauce, crackling crab in chili oyster sauce, honey glazed roast pork rib enhanced with five spice, crispy chili shredded lamb with sesame, water chestnut pokchoy and broccoli Hunan style, date pancake and many more. The price of the Chinese buffet is Nrs. 1800 + 24.3 % Taxes. The rate package includes Chinese buffet, complimentary Chinese tea, and a bottle of beer per person/ soft drinks.

3..jpeg

1..jpeg

