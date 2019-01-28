TUTH Management Urges Doctors Not To Disrupt Medical Service

Senior vice president of Nepal Medical Association Dhundiraj Paudel has threatened that they will go for ICU to hold the really fasting to save the life of Dr. Govinda K.C.

Issuing anger over the request letter issued by Tribhuwan University Teachign Hospital (TUTH)Management urging doctors not to hold really hunger strike inside the hospital premises. The letter said that such activities will disrupt the medical services of common citizens.

Reacting to this letter, Dr. Paudel said that he said that doctors will shut down all the services if there is necessary to save the life of Dr. K.C. Expressing its solidarity, Nepal Medical Association has called really fasting from today to support the demands put forth by Dr.KC.

Photo Courtesy: Deshsanchar