PM Oli Issues Warning To Suppress Violence And Anarchy

Jan. 29, 2019, 4:27 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that his government takes all necessary efforts to prevent the efforts to open the incidents related to Peace Process. He also said that the government take all actions to suppress the efforts to push the country into violence and authoritarianism.

Prime Minister Oli has already criticized the joint statement issued by various western countries including UN suggesting to form the credible law to provide justice and protect the victims of insurgency last week.

Addressing the 18 the anniversary of Armed Police Force in Armed Police Force Headquarter, Prime Minister Oli has threatened that the government cannot tolerate the efforts to disturb law and order and violence. He also said that the government suppress the move of some anti-national forces who are challenging the integrity of the country.

