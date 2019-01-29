Three Killed In Road Accidents

Three persons killed in thrree separate road accidents in Morang, Mahotari and Rupandehi Districts. According to Daily News Bulletin of Central Police News Desk, Laxmi Dhakal,11, died after a tripe hit her in Biratchwok of Sunder Haraicha Municipality ward 12, Morang. After the accidents, angry moved fired seven other trippers parking in the area.

A truck killed five years old child in Ram Gopal Municipality of Mahottari district during the reverse. An Indian number plate tripper hit a person of unknown identity in Bangai of Mayadevi Rural Municipality 7 of Rupandehi district. Police is searching the driver who absconded following accident