Three Killed In Road Accidents

Jan. 29, 2019, 12:30 p.m.

Three persons killed in thrree separate road accidents in Morang, Mahotari and Rupandehi Districts. According to Daily News Bulletin of Central Police News Desk, Laxmi Dhakal,11, died after a tripe hit her in Biratchwok of Sunder Haraicha Municipality ward 12, Morang. After the accidents, angry moved fired seven other trippers parking in the area.

A truck killed five years old child in Ram Gopal Municipality of Mahottari district during the reverse. An Indian number plate tripper hit a person of unknown identity in Bangai of Mayadevi Rural Municipality 7 of Rupandehi district. Police is searching the driver who absconded following accident

