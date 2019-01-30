Four Die In Road Accidents

Four persons died in three separate road accidents in Morang, Surkhet and Nawalparasi East. According to the News Bulletin of Nepal Police Central News Desk, twenty four years old Surya Naryan Paswan of same municipality died after a car he was travelling crashed in Khikidangi of Sunbarshi Municipality ward 9. He died on the way to hospital in Biratnagar.

Twenty eight years old Laxman Dahal died after a motorbike he was driving crashed in Ranaglang of Birendranagar Municipality of Surkhet 13.

Shital Kumal,30, of Gadakot died after a jeep hit a motorbike he was driving in Gauri of Gaidakot Municipality ward 8 of Nawalparasi district. He declared dead on the way to hospital in Bharatpur.

Naryan Prasad Poudel,60, died after a motorbike hit him in Magarkot of Kawasoti Municipality Ward 10. A resident of same municipality died at New Medical College in Chitwan.