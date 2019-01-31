Arsenal Sign Denis Suarez On Loan From Barcelona

Arsenal Sign Denis Suarez On Loan From Barcelona

Jan. 31, 2019, 8:56 a.m.

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is joining Arsenal on loan to the end of the Premier League season with an option to buy, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery worked with the 25-year-old Spaniard, who has made few appearances for Barcelona this season, during a previous loan spell at Sevilla.

Barcelona said they had also extended Suarez’s contract by one year and until June 30, 2021. Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, level on points with Chelsea who have a game in hand and two clear of Manchester United in a tight battle for a Champions League slot.

“If we can sign one player to come and help us that is good for us,” Emery said after a 2-1 win victory over Cardiff on Tuesday. “We need wingers.”

Suarez has some prior experience of English football as he spent two seasons at Manchester City as a teenager, although his competitive appearances were fleeting. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Courtesy: Reuters

News Desk

PM Oli To Inaugurate Mechi Bridge In Bhadrapur
Jan 31, 2019
Polar Vortex Causes Midwest States Of Emergency
Jan 31, 2019
Early Risers Less Likely To Suffer From Depression; Study
Jan 31, 2019
Avengers Endgame: Fan Theory Suggests Thanos Will Side With Marvel Superheroes To Reverse His Snap
Jan 31, 2019
Saudi Arabia Ends Major Anti-Corruption Campaign
Jan 31, 2019

More on Sports

Barcelona Booked Their Place In Semi-Finals Of The Copa Del Rey With 6-1 Win Over Sevilla By News Desk 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 0-3, Out Of Coppa Italia By News Desk 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
Qatar Reach Asian Cup Final, Rout Hosts UAE 4-0 Amid Insults By News Desk 1 day, 6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Nets Late Penalty As Juventus Edge Past Lazio By News Desk 2 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal Claims Their Maiden ODI Series Victory By News Desk 2 days, 21 hours ago
Captain Paras Khadka Makes First Maiden Century In ODI By News Desk 2 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Chinese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception To Celebrate Upcoming Chinese Spring Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2019
PM Oli To Inaugurate Mechi Bridge In Bhadrapur By News Desk Jan 31, 2019
Nepal-India Yet To Sign Pact On Tigers By Jacob Koshy Jan 31, 2019
PM Modi's Alliance To Win 252 Seats, Fall Just Short Of Majority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2019
Cloudy Sky In Rest of Nepal With Light Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2019
Polar Vortex Causes Midwest States Of Emergency By News Desk Jan 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75