Barcelona Booked Their Place In Semi-Finals Of The Copa Del Rey With 6-1 Win Over Sevilla

Jan. 31, 2019, 9:21 a.m.

Barcelona overturned a two-goal first-leg deficit as they thrashed Sevilla to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Sevilla, 2-0 winners in the first leg, went behind through Philippe Coutinho's penalty, before Ever Banega had a spot-kick saved by Barca's Jasper Cillessen.

Ivan Rakitic prodded in a second, Coutinho headed in a third and Sergi Roberto gave Barca a 4-2 overall lead.

Guilherme Arana pulled one back for Sevilla, but fine team goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi sealed the win.

It finished 6-1 in the second leg at the Nou Camp, as the holders completed a 6-3 aggregate victory to join Valencia and Real Betis in the final four.

In the fourth quarter-final, Real Madrid travel to Girona on Thursday, leading 4-2 from the first leg.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

