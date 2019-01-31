PM Oli To Inaugurate Mechi Bridge In Bhadrapur

PM Oli To Inaugurate Mechi Bridge In Bhadrapur

Jan. 31, 2019, 1:08 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to inaugurate Mechi Bridge in Bhadrapur today. He arrived Bhadrapur for this purpose. During his stay in his home district, he will also inaugurate numbers of programs including children conference and night flight in Bhadrapur Airport.

A year has passed since the construction of much-awaited Mechi Bridge that connects Bhadrapur with India’s Bihar and Bengal states was completed. It took almost a year to come into operation.

According to the report, Postal Highway Construction Project had constructed a bridge over the Mechi River last year. However, it was delayed because the roads connecting the bridge on both Nepali and Indian sides have not been constructed.

It took almost seventy years to see the bridge operational at Mechi River.

According to Postal Highway Project, 1,300-meter road has to be built to connect bridge with postal highway’s departure point Jhapachowk on the Nepali side.

Although the road is connected, the track has not been opened to connect with the bridge in India side. Eastern side of the bridge is on the Nepali side while the western side touches both Bihar and Bengal.

News Desk

Polar Vortex Causes Midwest States Of Emergency
Jan 31, 2019
Early Risers Less Likely To Suffer From Depression; Study
Jan 31, 2019
Avengers Endgame: Fan Theory Suggests Thanos Will Side With Marvel Superheroes To Reverse His Snap
Jan 31, 2019
Saudi Arabia Ends Major Anti-Corruption Campaign
Jan 31, 2019
Trump Tells US Spy Chiefs: 'Go Back To School'
Jan 31, 2019

More on News

Chinese Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts Reception To Celebrate Upcoming Chinese Spring Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours ago
Cloudy Sky In Rest of Nepal With Light Rain Likely To Occur In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Saudi Arabia Ends Major Anti-Corruption Campaign By News Desk 6 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepal Cannot Tolerate Anti-China Activities: Home Minister Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
IGP Khanal Urges Police Officers To Work Honestly By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepali Women Peacekeepers Carries 450 Daily Operational Activities Under UNIFIL By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Yet To Sign Pact On Tigers By Jacob Koshy Jan 31, 2019
PM Modi's Alliance To Win 252 Seats, Fall Just Short Of Majority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2019
Polar Vortex Causes Midwest States Of Emergency By News Desk Jan 31, 2019
Early Risers Less Likely To Suffer From Depression; Study By News Desk Jan 31, 2019
Avengers Endgame: Fan Theory Suggests Thanos Will Side With Marvel Superheroes To Reverse His Snap By News Desk Jan 31, 2019
Trump Tells US Spy Chiefs: 'Go Back To School' By News Desk Jan 31, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75