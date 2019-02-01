Police Intervened Rally and Arrested 17 Doctors From TUTH

Police Intervened Rally and Arrested 17 Doctors From TUTH

Feb. 1, 2019, 1:02 p.m.

Police has intervened in a peaceful rally organized by doctors in support of Dr.Govinda KC and arrested 17 doctors who were taken to police post.

Residential doctors of Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospitals have been in agitation in support of Dr.KC, who is in 24 days of hunger strike demanding to change the medical bill.

Although both the houses of parliament passed the medical education bill, Dr. KC said he will continue till his demands are fulfilled.

Those detained included Dr.Sumit Pandey, president of Residential Doctors Association, Dr. Bishal Agrawal, Dr. Amit Sharma, Dr. Badri Aryal, Dr. Rajan Lamichhane, Dr. Siddarth Bhandari, Dr. Upma Shrestha, Dr. Kabita Manandhar, Dr. Amir Shrestha, Dr. Akash Sherpali, Dr. Ananda Singh, Dr. Padma Joshi, Dr. Samir Chapagain, Dr. Bishwo Raj Timisina and Dr. Apurba Acharya.

Photo courtesy: Deshsanchar.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

