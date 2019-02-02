Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In New Delhi

Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Rocks Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In New Delhi

Feb. 2, 2019, 7:15 p.m.

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude rocked Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday evening sending tremors as far New Delhi and its adjoining areas. No report of any damage to life and property has been received so far.

According to USGS, the earthquake was epicenters in Jarm, Afghanistan about 211 km below the earth surface.

According to Indian Express, In the Indian capital region the quake was big enough for Metro services to be suspended and alarm bells to go off at housing societies.

The quake was also felt in Srinagar and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir besides Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Hindukush region in northern Afghanistan in the afternoon on Sunday, with strong tremors being felt through most of north India.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 39 km west-southwest of Eshkasham town in Afghanistan, almost on the border with Tajikistan. The place is about 282 km north east of Kabul, according to the US Geological Survey.

This is very near to the location of the 7.5 magnitude earthquake that had struck the region on October 26 last year. That earthquake was also felt very strongly throughout north and northwest India.

Today’s earthquake originated 210 km below the earth’s surface, a deep earthquake that is common in this area. Deep earthquakes travel very far, a reason why they are felt so strongly as far ahead as Delhi, about 1200 km away.

The quake was also felt in Srinagar and elsewhere in Jammu and Kashmir besides Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The tremors hit Kabul hard, Xinhua news agency said.

Pakistani media said the tremors were strongly felt in Lahore and other parts of Punjab province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

South Asians At Risk for Tuberculosis Often Are Not Tested
Feb 02, 2019
Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital
Feb 02, 2019
Dr. KC Breaks Fasting
Feb 01, 2019
The Government Is Committed To Addressing Transitional Justice In The Best Interest Of This Country And People: Foreign Minister Gyawali
Feb 01, 2019
RPP Democratic And RPP Nationalist Announce Merger With Agenda of Hindu State, Democracy With Monarchy
Feb 01, 2019

More on News

Former Crown Prince Shah Discharged From Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Images Emerge Of Brazil Dam Collapse By News Desk 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
Dr. KC Breaks Fasting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
The Government Is Committed To Addressing Transitional Justice In The Best Interest Of This Country And People: Foreign Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Japan Provides Support To Construct Maternity and Children’s Clinic In Ilam By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Police Intervened Rally and Arrested 17 Doctors From TUTH By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

South Asians At Risk for Tuberculosis Often Are Not Tested By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2019
Fast And Furious Presents Hobbs And Shaw Trailer: The Rock And Jason Statham Are Reluctant Partners By News Desk Feb 02, 2019
Qatar Beat Japan In Asian Cup Final For First Major Title By News Desk Feb 02, 2019
Polar Vortex Death Toll Rises To 21 As US Cold Snap Continues By News Desk Feb 02, 2019
Nepal Beats UAE By Four Wickets In T20 Series By News Desk Feb 01, 2019
RPP Democratic And RPP Nationalist Announce Merger With Agenda of Hindu State, Democracy With Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75