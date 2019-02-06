INF Nuclear Treaty: Russia Plans New Missile Systems After Pullout

INF Nuclear Treaty: Russia Plans New Missile Systems After Pullout

Feb. 6, 2019, 8:27 a.m.

Russia says it is planning to develop new missile systems after both Russia and the US suspended their involvement in an arms control pact.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty banned both countries from using short- and medium-range missiles.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced the US would leave the pact, which it has long accused the Russians of violating. Russia then did the same.

The moves have raised concerns about a new arms race.

The INF was signed in 1987, during the Cold War, to ease a crisis in which US and Soviet missiles were placed within range of European capitals.

What is Russia planning?

On Tuesday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said the aim was to create new land-based missiles within the next two years.

Ground-launched missiles were banned under the INF, but not sea- or air-launched ones, which Russia already possesses. These can then be used to create the new systems.

Mr Shoigu said the US was already violating the accord: "[The US] are actively working on creating ground-based missiles with the range capability of over 500km, which is outside the treaty-stipulated limitations.

"In this situation, the Russian president has set the task for the defence ministry to take tit-for-tat mirrored measures," he said.

Vladimir-Putin-Russia-President3.jpg

The US is yet to respond to Russia's announcement but AP news agency last week cited Trump officials as saying there were no immediate plans to test or deploy missiles banned under the INF.

Why did the US pull out of the pact?

The Trump administration has expressed concern at the threat posed by Russia as well as countries outside the INF, in particular China.

Announcing that the US was suspending its involvement in the INF and would leave it completely in six months, President Trump said: "We cannot be the only country in the world unilaterally bound by this treaty, or any other."

The US accuses Russia of several violations, including claims that a new Russian missile falls within the 500-5,500km (310-3,400 miles) range banned by the treaty.

But Russia says it is the US that has broken the pact, and says Washington is using false allegations as a pretext to withdraw from an agreement it never wanted to be part of.

What is the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty?

Intermediate-Range-Nuclear-Forces.jpg
  • Signed by the US and the USSR in 1987, the arms control deal banned all nuclear and non-nuclear missiles with short and medium ranges, except sea-launched weapons
  • The US had been concerned by the Soviet deployment of the SS-20 missile system and responded by placing Pershing and cruise missiles in Europe - sparking widespread protests
  • By 1991, nearly 2,700 missiles had been destroyed
  • Both countries were allowed to inspect the other's installations
  • In 2007, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the treaty no longer served Russia's interests
  • The move came after the US withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Exercise Can Help You Think Better: Study
Feb 06, 2019
Sooraj Barjatya And Salman Khan To Come Together For A Family Drama
Feb 06, 2019
Barca 'Waiting Until Last Moment' On Messi
Feb 06, 2019
Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Second Wedding
Feb 05, 2019
Emiliano Sala Search: Body Seen In Plane Wreckage
Feb 05, 2019

More on International

Venezuela Civil War Threat 'An Invention' By News Desk 1 day ago
US Boosts Troop Numbers At Mexico Border By News Desk 2 days, 1 hour ago
US Fake University: India Protests After Students Arrested By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
Venezuela Crisis Deepen: Protests Held In Caracas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Polar Vortex Death Toll Rises To 21 As US Cold Snap Continues By News Desk 4 days ago
US Envoy Calls For Full List Of North Korean Weapons Programs By News Desk 4 days, 21 hours ago

The Latest

Exercise Can Help You Think Better: Study By News Desk Feb 06, 2019
Sooraj Barjatya And Salman Khan To Come Together For A Family Drama By News Desk Feb 06, 2019
Barca 'Waiting Until Last Moment' On Messi By News Desk Feb 06, 2019
Sonam Losar Celebrated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2019
Pakistan Wants Regional Peace And Stability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2019
Japan Hands Over Technical Machinery to Manmohan Memorial Polytechnic in Morang District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75