Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final

Feb. 7, 2019, 9:45 a.m.

Winger Malcom’s second half strike secured Barcelona a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid to leave the Copa del Rey semi-final evenly poised on Wednesday after the first leg.

Brazilian Malcom, who started in place of Lionel Messi, curled home in the 58th minute to pull Barcelona level after Lucas Vazquez had fired Real Madrid ahead early on.

Vazquez struck after just six minutes to silence the Nou Camp at the end of a slick team move, with Santiago Solari’s side impressing in the opening stages.

However, Ivan Rakitic clipped the crossbar with a header as Barcelona fought for an equaliser and Malcom eventually found it when Luis Suarez’s shot rebounded to him off the post.

Messi, who suffered a thigh injury at the weekend against Valencia, appeared for the final half hour but could not help champions Barcelona find a late winner.

“Speaking generally, the draw was fair,” said Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.

“It was very even, everything will be decided in the second leg. There were chances for both sides to win the game. It’s 50-50, even though they’re at home.

“The goal will give (Malcom) a lot in terms of confidence, we hope that everyone in the squad can help us.”

Malcom has struggled for game time since joining from Bordeaux last July as he is behind Messi, Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho in the pecking order.

However, Messi’s injury gave him the chance to impress and the 21-year-old was Barcelona’s liveliest player, always probing at Madrid’s defence.

Wednesday’s result would also have gone some way towards healing Real’s wounded pride as their last visit to the Nou Camp ended in a 5-1 La Liga thrashing last October in what turned out to be Julen Lopetegui’s final game in charge.

“Both sides have the chance to go through,” said Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made good saves from Suarez and Malcom.

“It was a good game. Everyone on the team worked hard when we needed to and we played well too.”

The second leg takes place on Feb. 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtesy: Reuters

News Desk

The World’s ‘Third Pole’ Will Lose One-Third of Ice by 2100
Feb 07, 2019
Absence Of Gut Bacteria Might Influence Depression: Study
Feb 07, 2019
Trump Now Says He Wants More Legal Immigration
Feb 07, 2019
World Headed For Warmest Period On Record
Feb 07, 2019
Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane
Feb 07, 2019

More on Sports

Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane By News Desk 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Barca 'Waiting Until Last Moment' On Messi By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Emiliano Sala Search: Body Seen In Plane Wreckage By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
La Liga: Red-Hot Vinicius Jr. Has Barcelona In His Sights By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
La Liga Roundup: Atletico Madrid Lose On Alvaro Morata Debut, Real Madrid Beat Alaves By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Secured 14 Run Victory Over UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 07, 2019
The World’s ‘Third Pole’ Will Lose One-Third of Ice by 2100 By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Absence Of Gut Bacteria Might Influence Depression: Study By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Trump Now Says He Wants More Legal Immigration By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
World Headed For Warmest Period On Record By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75