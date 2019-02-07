Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat Passes Away

Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat No More

Feb. 7, 2019, 3:10 p.m.

Former ambassador to United Kingdom Dr.Singha Bahadur Basnyat passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 72. Husband of former Princes Jyotshana Basnyat, he was suffering from a long cancer since the last three years.

Veteran sports person with national badminton champion and tennis player, he was an icon of Nepalese sports. Completed his Ph.D in international relations, Dr. Basnyat was a carrier diplomat. Dr. Basnyat along with his wife Princess Jyotshana Shaha was known for their skills in tennis.

In 1974, late Dr. Basnyat married to Princess Jyotshana. They have three children. From 1980 to 1984, he was the ambassador to Egypt, and from 1997 to 2003, he was the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Also he is the chairman of Jayanti Memorial Trust.

Dr. Basnyat along with Princess Jyotshana has worked to promote Nepalese culture internationally. Singha Bahadur Basnyat has promoted the performance of Nepalese artists, for example at Millennium Dome in London in May 2000.

Soft spoken and genteel, late Basnyat was also very good lyrics and violinist. He was very popular among diplomats in Kathmandu. Born in Basnyat Family of Dilli Bazar in Basnyat family, he married to Princess Jyosthana Shah.

He completed his master in international law from Colombia University and M.Phil and Ph.d from George Washington University.

Princess Jyotshana two sisters Princess Jayanti and Ketaki Chester were killed in the royal massacre.

After the tragedy, late Basnyat and Princess Jyotshana turned to music for solace. They released a CD, In Memoriam Samjhanama Shrutika Lahar, they compiled the classics of Madhav Prasad Ghimire, Chandani Shah and Laxmi Prasad Devkota with British pianist Alisdair Campbell and arrangements by guitarist Anil Shai.

Princess Jyotshana lent her voice, and her children- Sharada, Vivek and Suvash, also collaborated in this tribute. The proceeds of the CD went to Jayanti Memorial Trust, a trust established for cardiac patients in memory of Princess Jyotshana's deceased sister.

Also read

https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2014/09/26/dr-singha-bahadur-basnyat-in-dialogue-with-jureli/

https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2014/03/24/dr-singha-bahadur-basnyat-flight-with-jureli/

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Likely To Rain Rest Of Nepal On Thursday And Friday
Feb 06, 2019
Eminent Persons Hand Over Petition Not To Construct Airport At The Cost of 24 Lacs Trees In Nijgadh
Feb 06, 2019
Good Education Ensures A Better Future: Ambassador Benny Omer
Feb 06, 2019
WWF-Nepal and Nabil Bank Ltd Sign Agreement On Promotion of Green Enterprises
Feb 06, 2019
NEA Reduces Electricity Loss To 15.45 Percent In Five Months
Feb 06, 2019

More on Obituary

Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Chairman Govinda Das Shrestha Passes Away 87 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks, 1 day ago
Actor-Screenwriter Kader Khan Passes Away By News Desk 1 month, 1 week ago
Dr Hook's Ray Sawyer Dies Aged 81 By News Desk 1 month, 1 week ago
KUSUM SHRESTHA: A Symbol No More By A Correspondent 2 months, 2 weeks ago
Stan Lee: Creator Of Marvel Comics Legend Died At The Age Of 95 By News Desk 2 months, 3 weeks ago
Paul Allen: Microsoft Co-Founder And Billionaire Dies Aged 65 By News Desk 3 months, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

The World’s ‘Third Pole’ Will Lose One-Third of Ice by 2100 By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Absence Of Gut Bacteria Might Influence Depression: Study By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Trump Now Says He Wants More Legal Immigration By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
World Headed For Warmest Period On Record By News Desk Feb 07, 2019
Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane By News Desk Feb 07, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75