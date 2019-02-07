Former Ambassador Dr.Singh Bahadur Basnyat Passes Away

Former ambassador to United Kingdom Dr.Singha Bahadur Basnyat passed away peacefully yesterday at the age of 72. Husband of former Princes Jyotshana Basnyat, he was suffering from a long cancer since the last three years.

Veteran sports person with national badminton champion and tennis player, he was an icon of Nepalese sports. Completed his Ph.D in international relations, Dr. Basnyat was a carrier diplomat. Dr. Basnyat along with his wife Princess Jyotshana Shaha was known for their skills in tennis.

In 1974, late Dr. Basnyat married to Princess Jyotshana. They have three children. From 1980 to 1984, he was the ambassador to Egypt, and from 1997 to 2003, he was the ambassador to the United Kingdom. Also he is the chairman of Jayanti Memorial Trust.

Dr. Basnyat along with Princess Jyotshana has worked to promote Nepalese culture internationally. Singha Bahadur Basnyat has promoted the performance of Nepalese artists, for example at Millennium Dome in London in May 2000.

Soft spoken and genteel, late Basnyat was also very good lyrics and violinist. He was very popular among diplomats in Kathmandu. Born in Basnyat Family of Dilli Bazar in Basnyat family, he married to Princess Jyosthana Shah.

He completed his master in international law from Colombia University and M.Phil and Ph.d from George Washington University.

Princess Jyotshana two sisters Princess Jayanti and Ketaki Chester were killed in the royal massacre.

After the tragedy, late Basnyat and Princess Jyotshana turned to music for solace. They released a CD, In Memoriam Samjhanama Shrutika Lahar, they compiled the classics of Madhav Prasad Ghimire, Chandani Shah and Laxmi Prasad Devkota with British pianist Alisdair Campbell and arrangements by guitarist Anil Shai.

Princess Jyotshana lent her voice, and her children- Sharada, Vivek and Suvash, also collaborated in this tribute. The proceeds of the CD went to Jayanti Memorial Trust, a trust established for cardiac patients in memory of Princess Jyotshana's deceased sister.

