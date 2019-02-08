Body From Plane Wreckage Identified As Footballer Emiliano Sala: UK Police

Body From Plane Wreckage Identified As Footballer Emiliano Sala: UK Police

Feb. 8, 2019, 9:07 a.m.

A body retrieved from the wreckage of a crashed plane in the English Channel has been formally identified as Cardiff City’s Argentina-born soccer player Emiliano Sala, British police said in a statement.

Sala, 28, had been flying from his previous club Nantes in western France to Wales on Jan. 21 to make his debut for the Premier League team when the single-engined Piper Malibu aircraft disappeared over the sea.

Wreckage was found on Sunday following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered on Wednesday and taken to southern England.

“The body brought to Portland Port today… has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala,” the police statement said.

“The families of Mr Sala and the pilot David Ibbotson have been updated with this news and will continue to be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”

Cardiff posted the statement on their website https://www.cardiffcityfc.co.uk/news/2019/february/club-statement under a picture of the player.

“We offer our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Emiliano. He and David will forever remain in our thoughts,” the Welsh club said.

Sala had agreed to join relegation-threatened Cardiff for a club-record fee of 15 million pounds ($19.43 million) from French Ligue 1 club Nantes.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the death was continuing.

Efforts to recover the aircraft wreckage have so far been unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions.

The plane had been cruising at 5,000 feet (1,525 m) when the pilot requested to descend to a lower altitude on passing Guernsey. It then lost radar contact at 2,300 feet.

Argentine newspaper Clarin last month published a voice message that Sala, who had played in France since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Nantes this season, apparently sent to friends while in the air.

“We’re up in the plane and it seems it’s about to crash,” said the message, which Clarin said was verified by Sala’s father, Horacio Sala.

“If you have not heard anything from me in an hour and a half, I don’t know if they’re going to send someone to find me, because, you know, they’re not going to be able to,” the message said. “Dad. I’m really scared.”

Reuters

Mexico Pipeline Blast Death Toll Reaches 91, Pemex Defends Response
Jan 22, 2019
Lionel Messi Scores 400th La Liga Goal For Barcelona
Jan 14, 2019
Trump Storms Out Of Meeting With Democrats, Says ‘Total Waste Of Time. Bye Bye’
Jan 10, 2019
Salah Voted African Footballer Of The Year
Jan 09, 2019
North Korea’s Kim Visits China For Summit With Xi, Amid Plans For Second Meeting With Trump
Jan 08, 2019

More on Sports

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: Malcom Rescues Draw For Catalans In Copa Del Rey Semi-Final By News Desk 1 day, 1 hour ago
Search Team Recover Body From Sala Plane By News Desk 1 day, 2 hours ago
Barca 'Waiting Until Last Moment' On Messi By News Desk 2 days, 3 hours ago
Emiliano Sala Search: Body Seen In Plane Wreckage By News Desk 2 days, 23 hours ago
La Liga: Red-Hot Vinicius Jr. Has Barcelona In His Sights By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago
La Liga Roundup: Atletico Madrid Lose On Alvaro Morata Debut, Real Madrid Beat Alaves By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Screen Time Might Be Harmful For Toddlers: Study By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Priyanka Chopra: There Is A Big Difference Between A Husband And A Boyfriend By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
United Nations Urges Japan To Let Children Be Children By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Prachanda’s Venezuela Remarks Trigger Rift Within Nepal Ruling Party By Yubaraj Ghimire Feb 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75