Police Arrested Sixty-nine Years Old Man On Charge Of Raping Ten Years Old Girl

Feb. 8, 2019, 1:40 p.m.

Police in Udayapur has arrested sixty eight years old Gopilal Pariyar of Kamitar of Chaudandigadhi Municipality ward 2 for allegedly raping 10 years old girl. On January 23, the girls grandfather fifty-five years old Kamal Pariyar has brought the girl to his home. According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, the girl was raped on 4 February while the girl went to his grandfather room.

Child’s maternal grandmother fifty-four years Manmaya BK registered the complain to the police that paternal grandfather Pariyar and his friend raped the girl.

Police is searching Kamal Pariyar, who is absconded after the rape.

