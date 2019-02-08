United Nations Urges Japan To Let Children Be Children

United Nations Urges Japan To Let Children Be Children

Feb. 8, 2019, 9:02 a.m.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child on Thursday urged Japan to do more to let children be children, free of excessive pressures or corporal punishment in school or at home. The human rights watchdog also urged Japanese authorities to look into the root causes of rising adolescent suicide rates, now at a 30-year high.

A total of 250 children took their own lives in the year to last March, according to authorities, while overall suicide numbers are in steady decline.

“We urged (Japan) to take measures to ensure that children enjoy their childhood, without their childhood and development being harmed by the competitive nature of society,” Kirsten Sandberg, one of a panel of 18 independent experts, told a briefing.

Japanese law prohibits corporal punishment in schools but the ban is “not effectively implemented”, while many children also endure it at home, the UN panel said.

Japan was shocked last March by the death of 5-year-old Yua Funato, who left handwritten notes seeking forgiveness from her abusive parents. The UN panel said children should have access to a 24/7 helpline.

It also criticised Japan for having lowered the minimum age for criminal punishment from 16 to 14 years, and said children were often removed from families and placed in institutions without a court order for being “likely to commit a crime”.

Masato Ohtaka, of Japan’s foreign ministry, told the panel that Japanese children faced challenges such as bullying, abuse, sexual exploitation and poverty, and that Japan aimed to establish a robust social system in which all generations could enjoy peace of mind.

In July, the Japanese government promised emergency steps to boost the number of child welfare workers by 60 percent within five years. The Committee carries out a two-day review of countries’ records every five years.

Courtesy: Reuters

News Desk

Screen Time Might Be Harmful For Toddlers: Study
Feb 08, 2019
Priyanka Chopra: There Is A Big Difference Between A Husband And A Boyfriend
Feb 08, 2019
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate
Feb 08, 2019
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda
Feb 08, 2019
The World’s ‘Third Pole’ Will Lose One-Third of Ice by 2100
Feb 07, 2019

More on International

Trump Now Says He Wants More Legal Immigration By News Desk 1 day, 1 hour ago
INF Nuclear Treaty: Russia Plans New Missile Systems After Pullout By News Desk 2 days, 2 hours ago
Venezuela Civil War Threat 'An Invention' By News Desk 3 days, 1 hour ago
US Boosts Troop Numbers At Mexico Border By News Desk 4 days, 2 hours ago
US Fake University: India Protests After Students Arrested By News Desk 5 days, 2 hours ago
Venezuela Crisis Deepen: Protests Held In Caracas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Screen Time Might Be Harmful For Toddlers: Study By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Priyanka Chopra: There Is A Big Difference Between A Husband And A Boyfriend By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Body From Plane Wreckage Identified As Footballer Emiliano Sala: UK Police By Reuters Feb 08, 2019
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda By News Desk Feb 08, 2019
Prachanda’s Venezuela Remarks Trigger Rift Within Nepal Ruling Party By Yubaraj Ghimire Feb 08, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.09, December 07, 2018 (Mansir. 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75