Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students

Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students

Feb. 9, 2019, 12:28 p.m.

The Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, Mr. Yuzo Yoshioka, handed over Braille printers to the Nepal Association for the Welfare of the Blind, a Nepali NGO which is located in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu.

The Project for the Installation of Braille Printers for the Visually Impaired Students in Nepal is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan. The total grant assistance is USD 82,257 (approximately NPR 8.4 million).

The project supported the installation of high quality Braille printers in order to enhance the printing capacity and efficiency of Braille textbooks for visually impaired students. Before the implementation of the project, due to the high volume of demand, the organization had difficulty to supply all the required Braille textbooks before the beginning of a new school semester. The new set of equipment has improved printing speed and volume which enables the organization to produce and deliver the braille textbooks on time. These new equipment will also enable the organization to print Braille text books a broad subjects and make them available for senior classes.

The NAWB, established in 1992, has been supporting visually impaired students by providing Braille textbooks, trainings and scholarships. These books can enable visually impaired students to study in the same classrooms with other students.

Nepal Japan Brell type.jpg

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that this project will contribute to ensure the timely distribution of Braille textbooks to visually impaired children all over the country and that the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal will be further enhanced by the successful implementation of the project,” said The Embassy of Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal
Feb 09, 2019
Police Arrested Sixty-nine Years Old Man On Charge Of Raping Ten Years Old Girl
Feb 08, 2019
Police Rescued 179 Nepali From Indian State Of Manipur
Feb 08, 2019
JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System
Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series!
Feb 07, 2019

More on News

Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

TRANSITIONAL JUSTICE Victim Voices By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
EIA Facilitating Development By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE Solidarity For Cause By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
Pritam Acharya and Aush KC Is Competing For Little Champs 2019 By News Desk Feb 09, 2019
NEPAL-FRANCE Seven Decades Of Relations By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA WATER RESOURCES MEET: Trust Deficit By Keshab Poudel Feb 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75