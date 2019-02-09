Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal

Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal

Feb. 9, 2019, 8:30 a.m.

After ample rain and thunderstorm activity across Nepal last light, the axis of weather has now shifted towards Eastern and Central Nepal. At present, a trough is seen extending from west, central and eastern Nepal. Meteorological forecasting division expects rain and thundershower in central and eastern Nepal. Hailstorm activities are also possible at a few places. While rain and snow are likely over high mountains.

The weather continues to be generally cloudy throughout Nepal and rain with thunderstorm. fourth day today. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country but chances of becoming partly cloudy in the western region towards afternoon and late afternoon. Light rain or thunder likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. There are also chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

There were rain across the country with Dipayal recorded 23.1, Dadeldhura, 27.8, Dhangadi 12.2, Birendranagar 3.3, Nepalgunj1.8, Jumla 22.3, Dang 8.6, Pokhara 9.8, Bhairahawa 18.8, Simara 5.2, Kathmandu 11.2, Okhaldhunga 3.9, Taplejung 1.3, Dhankuta 16.6, Biratnagar 5.3,Jomsom 0.5, Dharan 5.3, Lumle 21.5, Jankapur4.5, Jiri 6.6.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students
Feb 09, 2019
Police Arrested Sixty-nine Years Old Man On Charge Of Raping Ten Years Old Girl
Feb 08, 2019
Police Rescued 179 Nepali From Indian State Of Manipur
Feb 08, 2019
JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System
Feb 07, 2019
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series!
Feb 07, 2019

More on News

Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda By News Desk 1 day, 12 hours ago
JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Nepal Women’s Blind Cricket Team Defeats Pakistan 4-0 at First-Ever Bilateral T20I Series! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Sports Help Tackle Discrimination Associated With Disability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

TRANSITIONAL JUSTICE Victim Voices By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
EIA Facilitating Development By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE Solidarity For Cause By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
Pritam Acharya and Aush KC Is Competing For Little Champs 2019 By News Desk Feb 09, 2019
NEPAL-FRANCE Seven Decades Of Relations By A Correspondent Feb 09, 2019
NEPAL-INDIA WATER RESOURCES MEET: Trust Deficit By Keshab Poudel Feb 09, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75