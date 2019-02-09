Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal

After ample rain and thunderstorm activity across Nepal last light, the axis of weather has now shifted towards Eastern and Central Nepal. At present, a trough is seen extending from west, central and eastern Nepal. Meteorological forecasting division expects rain and thundershower in central and eastern Nepal. Hailstorm activities are also possible at a few places. While rain and snow are likely over high mountains.

The weather continues to be generally cloudy throughout Nepal and rain with thunderstorm. fourth day today. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country but chances of becoming partly cloudy in the western region towards afternoon and late afternoon. Light rain or thunder likely to occur at some places of the eastern and central regions and at a few places of the western region. There are also chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

There were rain across the country with Dipayal recorded 23.1, Dadeldhura, 27.8, Dhangadi 12.2, Birendranagar 3.3, Nepalgunj1.8, Jumla 22.3, Dang 8.6, Pokhara 9.8, Bhairahawa 18.8, Simara 5.2, Kathmandu 11.2, Okhaldhunga 3.9, Taplejung 1.3, Dhankuta 16.6, Biratnagar 5.3,Jomsom 0.5, Dharan 5.3, Lumle 21.5, Jankapur4.5, Jiri 6.6.