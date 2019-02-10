The Construction of Trishuli 3 B Hydropower Project Begins

With the main investment of Nepal Electricity Authority and Nepal Telecom, the construction of Upper Trishuli 3 B Hydropower project has started. Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation laid the foundation of construction of 37 MW Upper Trishuli 3 B hydro powers project amid a function at ward no 5 of Kispang Rural Municipality Nuwakot.

Although Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was supposed to visit the sites to lay the foundation of the project, he postponed the program at the last minute due to his other important schedule.

Minister Pun has said that the project is very close to capital and it will help to manage the load. He directed the concerned officials to complete the work as per schedule.

Managing Director and chairman of the Trishuli Hydropower Company Ltd. Kul Man Ghising has made it clear that the timely completion of the project will help to make supply of electricity reliable and dependable.

The project will be constructed under engineering, procurement and Construction (EPC) model. China’s Sichuan ANAHE Hydroelectric Engineering Company has secured the contact with US$ 31.8 million.

With a total estimate of the project Rs.7.44 billion rupees including780 million rupees interest, the project has 30 percent or 2.47 billion equity and 70 percent 5.76 billion loan.

Under a consortium led by Nabil Bank, the loan will be provided to the project. Under the contract agreement, Contract Company will complete the civil work and installed all electric-mechanical and hydro mechanical components of the projects.

MD Ghising has said that the contractor has already brought the equipment required for construction work and the company is in the process of construction of 3800 meter tunnel, powerhouse, surge tank and other structures. The project will be completed in three years or by Falgun 2077.

This is a cascade project of 60 MW Upper Trisuli A which is now under construction.

After the completion the project will generate 13.48 million unit electricity in dry session and 15.77 units during the monsoon season. NEA has already signed the PPA with the company.

According to managing director of the company Mohan Gautam, the powerhouse will make income of Rs. 1.89 billion annually. The power generated by the project will be connected to Trishuli 3 B Hub Substation through 3 kilometer transmission line.