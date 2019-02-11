Australian Ambassador Peter Budd Hands Rewarded Schools

Australian Ambassador Peter Budd Hands Rewarded Schools

Feb. 11, 2019, 1:32 p.m.

Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd and Krishna Hari Thapa, Mayor of Kageshwori-Manohara Municipality rewarded the winning schools Nationwide Cleanup and Poster Competition for Schools amid a fuction in Kathmandu.

Thirty-six schools across 12 districts of Nepal participated in Nationwide Cleanup and Poster Competition for Schools. As a part of the competition, all the participating schools organized sustainable cleanups and community awareness campaigns to highlight waste burning and illegal dumping as harmful and life-threatening practices. They translated their cleanup efforts into creative posters that displayed best practices and solutions in waste management.

According to a pres release issued by Clean Up Nepal, schools were engaged in waste reduction, segregation and recycling activities, which brought a sense of responsibility among the students and made them realize how their little efforts to keep their surroundings clean and to educate their communities can bring a huge change in the country.

Clean up 3.jpg

Totally, 7519 students, staff, teachers and people from over 30 local groups cleaned their school surroundings and communities. The competition was organized by Clean up Nepal with the support of Australian Embassy in Nepal, and an awarding ceremony was held on 10th February 2019 with the collaboration of Kageshwori-Manohara municipality and the New Star Pole School.

The New Star Pole school from Kageshwori Manohara and Shristi school from Kathmandu were declared as the winner and runners up of the competition respectively. The schools collectively received Rs.65,000 worth of library resources and waste segregation bins. At the event, the Mayor informed that waste management awareness is more effective through children, hence the municipality has recently launched waste management programs for 5 community schools and intends to replicate it to all the schools within the Municipality. The Australian Ambassador to Nepal stated how local communities, organizations, and schools are working together at community levels to solve a global problem. The children from various schools also spoke at the event and highlighted that the individual efforts can solve bigger problems. They strongly believe that this is our waste, our problem, and our responsibility!

The Mayor intends to continue building relationships with schools and local organizations to emphasize waste segregation and recycling within the municipality. Several community school principals, Doko Recyclers, PABSON and key representatives of Kageshwori-Manohara municipality also attended this synergistic event.

Participating Districts included Banke, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Dang, Dhanusha, Illam, Jumla, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Nawalparasi, Nuwakot, Sindhulpalchwok.

Clean Up Nepal award 1.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Qatar Airways Launches Premium Companion Offer
Feb 11, 2019
Western isturbance Bring More Cloud In Nepal
Feb 11, 2019
The Construction of Trishuli 3 B Hydropower Project Begins
Feb 10, 2019
Myth, Tradition And Religious Importance Of Shree Panchami
Feb 10, 2019
Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students
Feb 09, 2019

More on News

Western isturbance Bring More Cloud In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Braille Printers for Textbooks For Visually Impaired Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Rain And Thunderstorm In Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Thailand Election: Thai Princess To Stand As PM Candidate By News Desk 3 days, 5 hours ago
BBC Journalists Arrested In Uganda By News Desk 3 days, 6 hours ago
JICA-Nepal Provides Support To Kankai Irrigation System By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

'We Need Second International Airport But Not At The Cost of 24 Lack Trees ' By Chanda Rana Feb 11, 2019
Qatar Airways Launches Premium Companion Offer By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 11, 2019
PSG To Miss Edinson Cavani For Champions League First Leg Against Manchester United By News Desk Feb 11, 2019
Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea: Sergio Aguero Levels Alan Shearer For Most Premier League Hat-Tricks By News Desk Feb 11, 2019
Lady Gaga Takes Early Lead At The Grammy Awards By News Desk Feb 11, 2019
The Favourite Dominates Bafta Awards By News Desk Feb 11, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75