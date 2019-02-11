The Favourite Dominates Bafta Awards

The Favourite dominated the Bafta film awards on Sunday night, picking up seven awards out of 12 nominations.

Among its haul were best actress for Olivia Colman and best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz.

Mexican film Roma won best film, while Rami Malek won best actor for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Colman, who starred as Queen Anne in The Favourite, said the team were having "an amazing night" and would be enjoying several drinks later.

Speaking about her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, Colman said: "As far as I'm concerned, all three of us are the same and should be the leads, and it's weird we can't do that.

"This is for all three of us. It's got my name on it but we can scratch on some other ones.

The period drama's other awards were best production design, best costume design, best hair and make-up and best original screenplay.

Yorgos Lanthimos, the film's director, said of the outstanding British film award: "It's a great honour... this film took 20 years to make - I contributed to the last 10."

THE MAIN WINNERS

The Favourite - 7

Roma - 4

Bohemian Rhapsody - 2

Black Panther - 1

BlacKkKlansman - 1

Green Book - 1

Vice - 1

A Star is Born – 1

He also thanked actresses Colman, Stone and Weisz, saying: "Of course the three leading ladies that I couldn't be more proud of."

Collecting the prize for original screenplay, The Favourite's Deborah Davis said: "Thank you for celebrating our female-dominated movie about women in power."

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma also had a successful night picking up four prizes - best film, best director, best cinematography and best film not in the English language.

After winning best cinematography, Curaon said: "Foreign is just a different colour, and colour complements each other, I'm very happy Bafta is honouring a story about a domestic worker of indigenous background.

"The specific colour of this film is Mexico, so I want to thank also Mexico."

Rami Malek won the best actor prize for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film also won best sound.

Malek said as he collected his Bafta: "You Brits do music well, it's not lost on me how sacred your musical heritage is. Thank you to the greatest outsider of them all, Freddie Mercury."

One person who wasn't recognised among the winners was the film's director Bryan Singer.

His name was removed from the film's Bafta nomination due to allegations he sexually abused under-age boys.

Brian May distances from Singer

Singer denies the allegations, which he calls a "homophobic smear".

Queen star Brian May said: "The only reason he's on the movie is his guild forced Fox to do this... technically, really, he's not the director of the movie.

"Everybody who had something to do with the movie should be very proud."

Aside from the success of The Favourite and Roma, many of the night's prizes were split amongst several films.

Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for Green Book and was visibly moved as he collected his award. He praised his fellow nominees for "their work"

Speaking backstage, Ali said he was touched by the impact Green Book has had in the UK.

He said he found the Bafta statuette to be "a beautiful trophy", and it would sit alongside his Oscar (for Moonlight) at home.

Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman won best adapted screenplay.

"Brooklyn's in the house!" he yelled triumphantly as he collected his prize.

Letitia Wright gave an emotional speech as she picked up the Bafta rising star award.

"A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I wanted to quit acting.

"The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith and my family and an email from Bafta saying they wanted me to be a part of the Bafta Breakthrough Brits, and I was like 'let me try again'."

No Lady Gaga

Black Panther won best visual effects.

Other winners included Spider-Man: Into The Spider-verse, which won best animated film..

A Star is Born won for best original music.

Lady Gaga, who appears opposite Cooper in A Star Is Born, did not attend as the ceremony clashes with the Grammys in the US.

Film editor Thelma Schoonmaker, a frequent collaborator with Martin Scorsese, was given the Bafta Fellowship.

The Baftas are often a good indicator of who will go on to awards glory at the Oscars - which are being held this year on Sunday 24 February.

The Oscars have decided to not have a host this year after Kevin Hart stepped down following a controversy over homophobic tweets.

Joanna Lumley, hosting the Baftas for the second year running, joked: "Thank goodness Bafta has a host. But that's probably just down to the fact I'm not on Twitter."

Last year, the winners of the acting categories - Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell - were exactly the same at the Baftas and the Oscars.

Courtesy: BBC