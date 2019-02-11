Lady Gaga Takes Early Lead At The Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga was an early winner at the 2019 Grammys, picking up three prizes, including best pop duet for Shallow.

Holding back tears, the star thanked Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director in A Star Is Born, who missed the show to attend The Baftas.

She used her speech to highlight the film's mental health message, telling the audience: "If you see someone that's hurting, don't look away."

Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino also took home early awards at the show.

Grande, who pulled out of a planned performance after a dispute with organisers, received best pop album for Sweetener - her first ever Grammy Award.

"This is wild and beautiful," she tweeted. "Thank you so much."

Pop star Camila Cabello, opened the ceremony with a colourful - and expensive - staging of her smash hit Havana.

"The performance is based off of my grandma's childhood, and I have my family in the performance," she said on the red carpet.

"I definitely have severe butterflies."

The sizzling performance also included fellow Latin performers Ricky Martin and J Balvin.

The show also included a tribute to Dolly Parton, who was joined on stage by Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town and Maren Morris in a joyful medley of her biggest hits.

"I'm just internally freaking out," said Morris before the show. "I met her and I was just trying not to quote Steel Magnolias at her."

Parton was also joined by her God-daughter Miley Cyrus, performing Jolene as a spirited duet.

Dozens of awards were handed out before the televised ceremony kicked off, with The Greatest Showman, winning best soundtrack; and Childish Gambino's incendiary, scathing attack on racial politics and gun control, This Is America, taking home best video.

Dua Lipa won her first Grammy for the Silk City collaboration Electricity, which got best dance recording. The British star is up for best new artist later in the show.

"I'm so emotional," said the British star, who is also up for best new artist in the main ceremony. "I keep trying to look after my make-up. It's watering on the sides!"

Fellow Brit Ella Mai also won an early trophy - best R&B song for the slinky summer hit Boo'd Up.

"I'm legit trying to take it all in," said the singer, who's also nominated for song of the year. "I've dreamt of this moment ever since I was a little girl."

Is Quincy immortal?

At the age of 85, country star Willie Nelson won best traditional pop vocal album for My Way. He's far from being the oldest-ever Grammy winner, though. That accolade is held by Pinetop Perkins, who won best traditional blues album in 2011, when he was 97.

Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves swept the boards in their respective genre categories, Americana and Country, positioning them as the ones to beat in the night's main category - album of the year.

Winning best country album for Golden Hour, Musgraves said: "I never dreamed this record would be met with such warmth, such positivity."

She dedicated the award to "my sweet husband" Ruston Kelly, telling him: "I wouldn't have this album if I hadn't met you".

Elsewhere, Quincy Jones was honoured in the best music film category, for the Netflix film Quincy.

The award was accepted by his daughter, actress Rashida Jones, who said: "When he first saw the film he said, 'I wish I could live forever - and I think he could be the first person to do that. I hope you do, dad."

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead this year's nominations, with eight and seven respectively.

They are both up for album of the year, alongside Cardi B, H.E.R., Post Malone and Janelle Monae.

Courtesy: BBC