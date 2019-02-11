Western isturbance Bring More Cloud In Nepal

Western disturbance Bring More Cloud In Nepal

Feb. 11, 2019, 7:35 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. According to Department of Hydrology and Meteorology Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be isolated brief rain possible at one or two places of the hilly regions. There will be chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region.

For the coming three days, a feeble Western Disturbance induced cyclonic circulation is seen over western Nepal. According to meteorologist, in wake of these systems, light rain and snow will occur few parts. Due to northwestly winds, sky will remain partly cloudy over all these regions.

