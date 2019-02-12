Six Die In Six Separate Accidents In Different Parts Of Nepal

Six die in six separate road accidents in Kathmandu, Kailali, Sindhupalchwok and Nawalparasi (east). According to Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, 24 years Paras Thapaliya died when a motorbike he was driving crashed in Maijubahal of Kathmandu. He died while undergoing treatment in Dirghau Hospital Chabahil. Karan Chaudhary of Gauruganga Municipality-8 of Kailali died after a tractor he was traveling crashed in Kota area of Ghodaghodi Municipality 12.

Tractor driver is under a police custody. Similarly, Teturam Dagaura,35, of Dargoriya Rural Municipality 6 of Kalilali district died when a motorbike he was driving crash in Belua. His wife Suniya Dagaura,34, who was travelling in the motorbike is admitted to the hospital for the treatment.

Shyamkazi Syangbo,38, died in Kumbheshwor of Jugal Municipality 2, died after a truck he was driving falls below 50 meters after a break fail. He died while undergoing treatment in Lamosanghu Hospital.

Yubaraj Ghimire, 42, and Pitamber Pathak,35, of Kawasoti Municipality 16 of Nawalparasi East died after a truck hit the motorcycle they were travelling. Both of them died while under going treatment in Danda Hospital.