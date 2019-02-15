CoAS General Thapa Declares Nepal Army Headquarter Plastic Free Zone

Feb. 15, 2019, 1:23 p.m.

Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Purna Chandra Thapa has declared Nepal Army Headquarter as a plastic free zone amid a function today. According to a press release issued by Directorate of Public Relations and Information of Nepal Army Headquarter, CoAS also addressed the program.

Searching plastic at army headqater.jpg

Addressing the program, CoAS General Thapa has said that there need to have clear on the negative impacts of the use of plastic in environment and directed all Nepal Army's Units to discourage the use of plastic from organizational level taking as a campaign started from headquarter. He also directed all the barracks area to make plastic free zone.

He also directed concerned departments for appropriate management of plastic looking kind of plastic prohibit and which can be reused. As commitment expressed in COAS Command Direction 2075 under Environment and Ecology, all army generals, officers and other posts attended the program.

