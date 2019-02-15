KOICA Volunteer Support In Income Generation

Korea Overseas Volunteer (KOV Inbok Lee (Agriculture), has completed the project on “Income generation by education for improvement of farming method and five Tunnel House construction in Hetauda Sub Metropolitian city, Ward -12” The total budget of the project is around USD 19,950.00 only.

The project’s handover ceremony was completed on February 15, 2019 in Padampokhari Hetauda. The Chief Guest of the program was Mr. Hari Bahadur Mahat, Mayor of Hetauda Sub Metropolitan city Office. Official from The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and other related offices joined the program. KOICA has been implementing small scale projects like above through its KOV program in many other sectors as well.

The project has successfully completed the construction of five model tunnel houses with the joint support from Sub Metropolitan city office. The major objective of this project is to introduce the concept of greenhouse vegetable farming and deliver the Korean know how in this sector among the related stakeholders. The project also plans to enhance local farmer’s capacity by promoting peer to peer learning and organizing trainings on important topics like commercialization of agro product, crops production, new technologies and skill, income generation and etc. KOV Lee in collaboration with Hetauda Sub metropolitan city office is also preparing an information booklet with useful information about greenhouse vegetable farming.

KOV program is one of KOICA most important development cooperation program which has been implemented since 1991, with this program KOICA aims to contribute in the socio-economic development of the partner countries at the grass root level. KOICA dispatches Korean national volunteers to government organizations as per the need and request. KOV serves in Nepal for 2 years in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, ICT etc. Currently, 24 KOICA volunteers are actively working in various government offices.