Japan Supports The Construction Of A School Building In Nuwakot

Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to NepalYuzo Yoshioka,signed a grant contract for US$ 599,216 (approximately 63 million NRs.) with Takafumi Miyake, Country Director of Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA), for strengthening the resilience of earthquake affected schools in Nuwakotand RasuwaDistricts.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by SVA, a Japanese NGO. SVA will work with local partner NGO,Community and Rural Development Society Nepal.

SVA has already reconstructed six schools in Nuwakot and Rasuwa Districts in the past two years. This is the third year of the project and the grant assistance will be used to reconstruct two schools in Nuwakot District and one school in Rasuwa District.The reconstruction has been implemented, respecting the standards of the Ministry of Education and National Reconstruction Committee, in order to ensure quality and quake resistance.

In addition, SVA will provide educational materials, such as illustrated story cards and books, to teachhow to save their lives during natural disaster. They will also hold study sessions to simulate a disaster situation to enhance the preparedness of local communities.

The goal of the project is not only to reconstruct the school buildings in areas affected by the earthquakes that occurred in 2015, but also to develop the preparedness of students as well as their families by increasing awareness and understanding of disaster management.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will develop communities’ capacity for disaster preparedness and create a safer environment for school children. The Embassy of Japan also hopes that the project will further enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.