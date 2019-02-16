Japan Supports The Construction Of A School Building In Nuwakot

Japan Provides Assistance for Strengthening the Resilience of Earthquake Affected Schools in Nuwakot District

Feb. 16, 2019, 2:35 p.m.

Charge d’Affaires ad Interim of Japan to NepalYuzo Yoshioka,signed a grant contract for US$ 599,216 (approximately 63 million NRs.) with Takafumi Miyake, Country Director of Shanti Volunteer Association (SVA), for strengthening the resilience of earthquake affected schools in Nuwakotand RasuwaDistricts.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by SVA, a Japanese NGO. SVA will work with local partner NGO,Community and Rural Development Society Nepal.

Japan supports in School Building 1.jpg

SVA has already reconstructed six schools in Nuwakot and Rasuwa Districts in the past two years. This is the third year of the project and the grant assistance will be used to reconstruct two schools in Nuwakot District and one school in Rasuwa District.The reconstruction has been implemented, respecting the standards of the Ministry of Education and National Reconstruction Committee, in order to ensure quality and quake resistance.

In addition, SVA will provide educational materials, such as illustrated story cards and books, to teachhow to save their lives during natural disaster. They will also hold study sessions to simulate a disaster situation to enhance the preparedness of local communities.

The goal of the project is not only to reconstruct the school buildings in areas affected by the earthquakes that occurred in 2015, but also to develop the preparedness of students as well as their families by increasing awareness and understanding of disaster management.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that the project will develop communities’ capacity for disaster preparedness and create a safer environment for school children. The Embassy of Japan also hopes that the project will further enhance the cordial friendship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Volunteer Support In Income Generation
Feb 15, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For Health Sector In Dang
Feb 15, 2019
Serious Security Lapse By Indian Forces In Pulwama Attack
Feb 15, 2019
CoAS General Thapa Declares Nepal Army Headquarter Plastic Free Zone
Feb 15, 2019
Police Arrested Two Persons Allegedly Involve In Raping Children In Two Separate Incidents
Feb 15, 2019

More on News

KOICA Volunteer Support In Income Generation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Health Sector In Dang By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
CoAS General Thapa Declares Nepal Army Headquarter Plastic Free Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Nepal Government Condemns Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
PM Oli Inaugurates People's Hydropower Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Japan Provides Support To Construct A Health Center In Chaudandigadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Four Million Nepalese Are Denied Citizenship: Sarvendra Nath Shukla By Keshab Poudel Feb 16, 2019
Serious Security Lapse By Indian Forces In Pulwama Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Police Arrested Two Persons Allegedly Involve In Raping Children In Two Separate Incidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Thirteen Killed In Separate Road Accidents, Four Died In Bus Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Caliber Takes Over Daraz On Brand Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2019
Flare 10 Billion Times More Powerful Than Solar Flares Discovered By News Desk Feb 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75