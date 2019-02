Police in Rupandehi and Sarlahi arrested two youths allegedly raping two children in separate incidents. According to Central News of Nepal Police, Police Arrested Ramesh BK,30, of Butwal Sub-municipality, raping three year old children in Mankamana Tole. He took the girl near water tap and raped her.

In another incident in Ishworpur Municipality 4 of Sarlahi Police arrested Akash Bhandari,22, attempting to rape 7 years old girl. He lured the children in his room and attempt to rape her.