Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali

Nepal and India Need To Work Together: Minister Gywali

Feb. 18, 2019, 11:46 a.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that Nepal and India needed to work together to further their efforts towards a meaningful partnership to tap the immense potential of bilateral cooperation.

Underscoring the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, technology, and trade and transit, Gyawali said that Nepal was looking forward to a strong partnership with India for the country’s economic development.

Organized by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA) in Kathmandu at a seminar on ‘Nepal-India Relations: Issues, Emerging Trends and Boosting Cooperation’, Gyawali stressed the need to address Nepal’s trade deficit with India to create a win-win situation by removing trade barriers, early completion of review of trade treaties, and forging partnership between private sectors of the two countries.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said that strong people-to-people relations between the two countries would define the future of Nepal-India relations.

Ambassador Puri underscored the need for continued dialogues to further strengthen relations between Nepal and India. Puri said Nepal should identify other areas of comparative advantage such as hydropower and tourism and focus on them to bring down the trade deficit and benefit from the fastest-growing Indian economy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance
Feb 18, 2019
Cloudy Weather Predicted
Feb 17, 2019
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing
Feb 17, 2019
US Military Planes Carrying Aid Arrive Near Venezuelan Border
Feb 17, 2019
Police Arrested Two Youths On Charges Of Attempting Rape
Feb 17, 2019

More on News

Cloudy Weather Predicted By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
Bibekshil Sajha Party's Youth Wing Condemn Government's Act Removing Pashupati Sharma's Sing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 1 minute ago
THCL To Terminate Agreement With CMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 39 minutes ago
Folk Singer Pashupati Sharma Forced To Withdraw His Song By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 44 minutes ago
Aaush KC Performs In The Final Round Of sa re ga ma pa Little Champion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Earthquake Shakes Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago

The Latest

IMF's Executive Director Commends Nepal's Economic Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2019
Fast And Furious 9 To Release On May 22, 2020 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Chris Gayle To Retire From Odis After ICC World Cup 2019 By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
Saudi Prince Signs $20bn In Deals With Pakistan By News Desk Feb 18, 2019
US Military Planes Carrying Aid Arrive Near Venezuelan Border By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019
Police Arrested Two Youths On Charges Of Attempting Rape By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 17, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75