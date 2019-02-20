Police Arrests Three Persons On Charges Of Allegedly Raping Girls

Police arrested three people in three different events allegedly raping children. According to Central News Desk of Nepal Police, Hilraj BK,45, of Rishing Tanahu was arrested allegedly raping ten years old girl. BK brought the girl and raped her.

Shree Ram Yadav, 24, of Siraha district was arrested allegedly raping 14 years girl. Yadav raped the girl while she was in nearby forest colleting fodder. Dipak Rai, 21, of Goal Bazaar Municipality, 10, was arrested by police on the charges of allegedly raping 12 years old girl.