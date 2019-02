Two people killed and one seriously injured in a motorbike accident in Jayaprithvi Bahadur Singh Municipality of Bajhang district. According to Metro Traffic FM, the motorbike fells 50 meter below the road.

Out of three riding in motorbike, two declared dead and one was admitted to hospital in a serious conditions.

Similarly, two persons injured in Koteshwor when two motorbike collided with each other.