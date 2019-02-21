IGP Khanal Urges Police Officers To Work Professionally

Inspector General of Police Sarbendra Khanal said that all ranks of files in Nepal Police needs to work honestly to strengthen and promotion of institution, service and capacity and professionalism. He also said directed police officials to take actions against those individuals who work against sovereignty and rule of law.

Addressing insignia handing ceremony to recently promoted 13 from Superintendent of police to senior superintendent police, 26 Deputy Superintendent from Inspector. IGP Khanal also said that Nepal Police is a professional organization working to provide safety and security to the citizen. He asked all police officers not to let any one for violating law and anti-national activities.