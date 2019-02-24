Bardia National Park Named As Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations

Bardia National Park Named As Global Top 100 Sustainable Destinations

Feb. 24, 2019, 12:19 p.m.

Bardia National Park has been selected as world’s Top 100 Sustainable Destinations for this year by the jury experts of Green Destinations Top 100 Team and by members of the special Top 100 Selection Panel that included over 60 tourism sustainability exerts. It is also short listed in various categories such as Best Destination in Asia- Pacific region and Best destinations by Nature conservation. The destination has been nominated by the Barefoot Adventures in coordination with Nepal Tourism Board. Green Destinations (GD) is a non-profit organization which focuses on efforts to create sustainable tourism, leading a global cooperation comprised experts, firms and academy institutions in 80 countries.

According to press release issued by Barefoot Adventures, the finalists and winner will be announced during ITB Berlin, the world’s largest Travel Trade Show on 6th of March 2019. Green Destinations, Travel Mole, Travelife and ITB Berlin, the World's Leading Travel Trade Show, are organizing the Sustainable Top 100 Destination Award where tourism entrepreneurs from around the globe, governments and millions of visitors are expected to visit.

World Bank Now Has A Very Large Engagement With Nepal: Faris Hadad-Zervos
Feb 21, 2019
Nepal Hosts First Regional Conference of Women in the Power Sector
Feb 21, 2019
IGP Khanal Urges Police Officers To Work Professionally
Feb 21, 2019
U.S. Government Hands Over Biratnagar Women And Children’s Shelter
Feb 21, 2019
Austrian Foreign Minister To Visit Nepal
Feb 21, 2019

