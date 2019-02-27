Japan Provides Support To Pulmonary Health In Bhaktapur District

Feb. 27, 2019, 5:04 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for US$ 411,233 (approximately 4.6 million NRs.) with Dr. Shigeki Hayashi, President of Japan International Medical Technology Foundation (JIMTEF) for the improvement of pulmonary health in Bhaktapur District.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by JIMTEF, an international NGO based in Tokyo, Japan. JIMTEF will work with a localpartner NGO, Society for Local Integrated Development Nepal (SOLID Nepal).

The grant assistance will be used to construct a rehabilitation center for comprehensive respiratory rehabilitation, to install medical equipment, and to provide trainings to develop the capacity of medical staff and local residents for both prevention and treatment.

The project especially focuses on the measuring methods of pulmonary diseases among the local people in Bhaktapur District. Air pollution is a serious issue in this district as it is one of the biggest brick producing regions in the country, as well as beingon the periphery of an urban area.

IMG_2457.jpg

At the same time, specialized trainings will be provided in medical institutions in Japan to medical staffs from the area in order that they gain techniques and knowledge of how to diagnose pulmonary problems. On their return, the trained medical staffs will give regular seminars and diagnostic sessions to the local people not only in Bhaktapur, but also to those who live in neighboring cities such as Kathmandu and Lalitpur.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance the pulmonary health care service and awareness of pulmonary diseases and prevention among the local people in Bhaktapur District. The Embassy also hopes that the project will further strengthen the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

