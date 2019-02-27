Japan Provides Support To Child Health Care in Banke

Japan Assists the Project for Improvement of New Born And Child Health Care in Banke District

Feb. 27, 2019, 5:12 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Masamichi Saigo signed a grant contract for US$ 589,035 (approximately 6.6 million NRs.) with Yuka Onishi Program Manager of ADRA Japan for the improvement of new born and child health in Banke District.

The support was made under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects Scheme for FY 2018, and will be implemented by ADRA Japan, an international NGO based in Tokyo, Japan. ADRA Japan will work with localpartner NGO, ADRA Nepal.

The grant assistance will be used to repair and upgrade two Health Posts in the district. Also, medical equipment will be installed in 48 medical facilities, including the Provincial Hospital. The project will further be extended to provide trainings and seminars to a large number of medical staff in close coordination with the District Health Office.

The project especially focuses on enhancing the capacity development of medical staff and raising awareness among local communities. ADRA believes that understanding the importance of care is the first step to save the lives of new born babies.

IMG_2482.jpg

Due to the limited number of medical facilities, such as hospitals and Health Posts, the project also highlights the work Female Community Health Volunteers (FCHV) do. FCHVs are based in each area and give advice and consultation sessions to the local women regarding their pregnancy, pre- and post-natal care. Many diseases can be cured with simple and basic knowledge, and thus 450 FCHV will receive three days training for bringing better health care to the villages within their working area.

“The Embassy of Japan in Nepal hopes that the project will enhance child health care services and understanding about basic health care in order to save children’s lives. The Embassy also hopes that the project will further strengthen the friendly relationship between the peoples of Japan and Nepal,” said a press release issued by Embassy of Japan.

