NIBL Celebrates 33rd Anniversary With A Blood Donation Program

Feb. 27, 2019, 4:59 p.m.

Nepal Investment Bank Ltd organizes a blood donation program on the occasion of its 33 anniversary. Organized at its Durbar Marg Head office, 119 employees including high ranking officials of the bank donated the blood.

Facilitate by Grandy International Hospital, Chairman of the bank Prithvi Bahadur Pande, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Jyoti Prakash Pandey also donated the blood.

During the program, CEO Pandey also released a comic book published by bank in related to banking literacy for children with an aim to encourage children for saving.

blood donation.jpg

The bank also announced a package that children with a saving account be given birthday cake annually. However, the bank will apply certain conditions for this.

