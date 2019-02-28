A German Parliamentarian Delegation Visits Nepal

Feb. 28, 2019, 9:20 p.m.

A parliamentarian delegation from Bundestag, the Lower House of German Parliament, will pay a five-day official visit to Nepal from 1st to 5th March 2019.

The following members will take part Tobias Pflüger, Head of Delegation, Spokesperson for defense policy for DIE, LINKE (left party); member of the Defense-Committee; Deputy member of the Committee for Foreign Affairs and the Committee for Affairs of the European Union; Chairman of the South-Asian-Parliamentary Group, Ms. Gabriele Katzmarek: Member of Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands (SPD, Social Democratic Party of Germany) Member of Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy, Enquete-Commission “Vocational education in the digital world” Deputy chairwoman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the States of South Asia; Parliamentary Friendship Group for Relations with the ASEAN States, Ms. Bettina Stark Watzinger: Member of the Freie Demokratische Partei (FDP, Free Democratic Party) Ms. Anke Domscheit-Berg (joining partly): Member of the parliamentarian group and DIE LINKE (left party), member of the Committee on Digital Agenda

This visit is supposed to strengthen parliamentary relations between Nepal and Germany, contributing to the long-standing bilateral friendship and cooperation that has lasted for 60 years till date.

