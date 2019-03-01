Daraz Announces Mantra Brand Day

Starting from midnight until 23:59 on March 1st, shoppers can grab specially curated offers of Mantra at Daraz including discounts of up to 50% on guitars, exciting collectible vouchers, gift hampers, and guitar giveaways.

Mantra is a Nepali guitar brand that is known for making top quality guitars at affordable prices. All the guitars are made and designed in Nepal. Mantra adds emphasis on making beautiful guitars with a Nepali touch. Other than guitars, they also produce Ukuleles along with guitar accessories like plectrums, straps, capo, guitar covers, etc.

Daraz had run a week-long contest before Mantra Brand Day in which participants had to post a video of themselves playing guitar on facebook with the hashtag #MANTRADARAZ. The winner of the contest will win a guitar signed by Neetesh Jung Kunwar on Brand Day.

Moreover, lucky customers can also win the Karma guitar by following the Mantra Store: https://bit.ly/2T5c5IE

So get ready and enjoy the exclusive deals of Mantra this 1st of March exclusively on Daraz. Shop Here: https://bit.ly/2T5c5IE

Daraz Brand Day is an exclusive one-day one-brand shopping event wherein Daraz joins hands with top-rated brands offering special discounts and exciting deals to delight the shoppers. Brand Day takes place on the 1st and the 15th of every month for a limited time period of 24 hours where shoppers can lookout for bargain deals on big brands. The first Brand Day kicked off on February with Clovia and Caliber on 1st and 15th of February respectively. Other brands that will be part of the series along with Mantra include Sony, Goldstar, American Tourister, Titan, Baltra, Xiaomi, Maybelline, Converse, Rangoli, L'Oréal Paris, Salana, and many more.