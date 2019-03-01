Pakistan 'To Free Indian Pilot On Friday'

Pakistan 'To Free Indian Pilot On Friday'

March 1, 2019, 11:28 a.m.

Pakistan will release a captured Indian pilot as a "peace gesture" on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said.

Mr Khan revealed the decision in parliament, saying that Pakistan was focused on de-escalation. India's military welcomed the Pakistani move.

Pakistan shot down the pilot's jet on Wednesday, as tensions rose with India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

The capture of Abhinandan Varthaman was a major setback for India. Both sides are under pressure to calm tensions.

At Thursday's news briefing in Delhi, Indian Air Force officials said they were "extremely happy" that the pilot would be released.

On Tuesday, India struck what it said was a militant camp in Pakistan in retaliation for a suicide bombing that killed at least 40 Indian troops in Kashmir on 14 February.

A Pakistan-based group said it carried out the attack - the deadliest to take place during a three-decade insurgency against Indian rule in Kashmir.

Pakistan - which denies any involvement in the 14 February attack - said it had no choice but to retaliate to the Indian raids with air strikes on Wednesday. That led to a dogfight and the Indian fighter jet being shot down in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Tens of thousands of troops remain positioned on either side of the border in the disputed region.

At the height of the tension Pakistan closed its airspace, disrupting major air routes, but is expected to reopen it on Friday.

Courtesy: BBC

News Desk

Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022
Mar 01, 2019
US Offers $1 Million Reward To Track Down Osama Bin Laden’s Son
Mar 01, 2019
President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Ministers and Leaders of Various Political Parties Pay Last Tribute
Mar 01, 2019
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit
Feb 28, 2019
Premier League Roundup: Liverpool, Manchester City Win To Set Up Duel For Title
Feb 28, 2019

More on International

US Offers $1 Million Reward To Track Down Osama Bin Laden’s Son By News Desk 16 hours, 6 minutes ago
Trump And Kim Fail To Reach Deal At Second Summit By News Desk 1 day, 7 hours ago
Trump And Kim In Day Of Nuclear Talks By News Desk 1 day, 18 hours ago
'Thousands Of US Child Migrants Sexually Abused' By News Desk 2 days, 18 hours ago
Balakot: Pakistan Vows To Respond After Indian 'Air Strikes' By News Desk 2 days, 18 hours ago
India Launches Air Strikes On Pakistan-Based Militants By News Desk 3 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019
Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019
LATE ANG TSHIRING SHERPA A Legendary Of Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019
CHHAYA CENTER Under Assault By A Correspondent Mar 01, 2019
Aquaman 2 To Release In December 2022 By News Desk Mar 01, 2019
Japan Provides Supports Upgrading the Women’s Handicraft and Mithila Art Center In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.10, December 21, 2018 (Poush. 06 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75