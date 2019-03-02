Eleven Killed And A Driver Injured In A Jeep Accident In Darchula

Nine passengers died and a driver injured in a jeep accident in Darchula-Tinker Road section of Far West Province. The Jeep M 1 J 280 left Darchula districts headquarter Khalanga to Hikila Village. However, jeep crashed in Ratamata hill of Tuhu Rural Municipality ward no 3 on the way.

According to the police, they have already discovered bodies of 3 women and eight bodies are lying in difficult part of terrain including four women, three men and a child. The jeep was travelling in a road which was closed for vehicles due to a bad condition.

According to police, jeep driver has used the road to make his trip shorter at night. The injured driver was admitted to Pithauragdh Hospital in India in serious conditions. The jeep falls almost 500 meter from the hill and felt to the river bank of Mahakali.