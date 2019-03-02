Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region

March 2, 2019, 9:10 a.m.

Although the weather was clear on Friday, there will be generally cloudy in the central and western regions and partly to generally cloudy in the eastern region on Saturday and Sunday. As westerly wind continue to move towards east, there will likely to see light rain in many other parts.

According to Meteorologist, a fresh Western Disturbance is now over Jammu and Kashmir with its induced Cyclonic Circulation is over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan.

Thus, the new system would once again give rain and snow at many places of far-western region and western region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be light rain or thunder possible at a few places of the western region and at one or two places of the eastern and central regions. There are chances of light snowfall of the high mountainous region.

