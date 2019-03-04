Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day on the occasion of Mahashivaratri by organizing a special program to show its capability in peace keeping, disaster management, national security and commitment to national unity.

Nepal Army displayed its warfare capability, disaster management, nature conservation and other activities. Supreme Commander of Nepal Army President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, ministers, senior civil servants, diplomats and people from different walks of life attended the program in Tundikhel.

Since last two decades Nepal Army has been celebrating Shivaratri as an Army Day. Along with displaying pared, Nepal Army also displayed armed and equipments including cultures and ethnicity representing all seven provinces.