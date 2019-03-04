Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day

Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day

March 4, 2019, 4:38 p.m.

Nepal Army Celebrated Army Day on the occasion of Mahashivaratri by organizing a special program to show its capability in peace keeping, disaster management, national security and commitment to national unity.

Nepal Army displayed its warfare capability, disaster management, nature conservation and other activities. Supreme Commander of Nepal Army President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, ministers, senior civil servants, diplomats and people from different walks of life attended the program in Tundikhel.

Since last two decades Nepal Army has been celebrating Shivaratri as an Army Day. Along with displaying pared, Nepal Army also displayed armed and equipments including cultures and ethnicity representing all seven provinces.

Sena-Diwash-8-1024x682.jpg

PR-103-1.jpg

PR-103-7.jpg

PR-103-5.jpg

Sena-Diwash-25-1024x682 (1).jpg

PR-103-6.jpg

PR-103-4.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Army Day Special: Nepal Army In Nature Conservation
Mar 04, 2019
Dream Search Agency Kids And Teen Fashion Model 2019 Concluded
Mar 04, 2019
OYO Hotels And Homes Grows Fast Globally With Value Run-Rate Of $ 1.8 Billion
Mar 04, 2019
Nepal Police Rescued Two Girls
Mar 03, 2019
Nepal Army's Warrant Officer Krishna Basnet Won COAS Marathon
Mar 03, 2019

More on News

Tornadoes Kill At Least 14 In Lee County, Alabama By News Desk 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Continue In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Former King Gyanendra To Visit Eastern Terai Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Western Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago
COAS General Thapa Confers COAS Commendation Badge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Japan Provides Assistance For Livelihood Improvement In Sindhupalchowk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Army Day Special: Nepal Army In Nature Conservation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2019
Dream Search Agency Kids And Teen Fashion Model 2019 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2019
OYO Hotels And Homes Grows Fast Globally With Value Run-Rate Of $ 1.8 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2019
POLITICS Iliberal Democracy By Keshab Poudel Mar 04, 2019
Jai Bholenath For Cannabis By Hemang Dixit Mar 04, 2019
Women Empowerment By Aditi Aryal Mar 04, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.14, March 01, 2019 (Falgun. 17 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.13, February 08, 2019 (Magh. 25 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.12, January 25, 2019 (Magh. 11 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.11, January 11, 2019 (Poush. 27 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75