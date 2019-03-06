Four Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Four Killed In Separate Road Accidents

March 6, 2019, 1:21 p.m.

Four killed in four separate road accidents in Bardia, Makwanpur and Saptari districts. According to a Central News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Sobha Yadav,60, died when a tractor hit the car in Bansgadhi Mural Municipality of Bardia district. Yadav was travelling in the tractor.

Govinda Thokar,21, a resident of Lamjung, died in Newarpani of Hetauda Municipality of Makwanpur when a car hit the motorbike he was driving. He was killed when a truck coming from opposite direction crushed his motorbike. Pillion Chandra Baniya,19, of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-5, was admitted to the Hetauda hospital for further treatment.

Baize Sada,60, of Sambhunath Municipality, Saptari died after a unknown scooter with red colour hit him in Kathauna of same area. Police is searching driver. Bechen Pandit, 60, of Hanuman Nagar died after a tractor hit Auto Rickshaw he was driving.

