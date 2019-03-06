Government Is Restricting Civil Rights Of People: Sher Bahadur Deuba

Leader of main opposition party and president of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba criticized the government for its policy of intervening all the areas.

He expressed objection on the move of the government to control the social media including face book under cyber crime. Addressing a program in Kathmandu, former Prime Minister Deuba blaming the government conducting activities directed to contain democratic rights of people and impose authoritarian regime.

“Restriction of freedom of expression and rights of the people by any means is not acceptable to Nepali Congress,” said Deuba. “ People need to prepare for another agitation to restore democratic rights.”